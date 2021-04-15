Shannon Sharpe Names College Football’s ‘Wide Receiver U’

For years, USC and Ohio State have competed for the title of ‘Wide Receiver U.’ Fast forward to today, and neither school is really mentioned in the conversation for ‘WRU.’

When asked which school deserves the ‘WRU’ title, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe said it currently belongs to Alabama.

It’s hard to argue with Sharpe’s answer, especially when you consider the Crimson Tide’s recent track record. They’ve already sent Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Julio Jones, Henry Ruggs III and Calvin Ridley to the NFL.

Alabama isn’t done producing NFL-caliber wideouts though, as DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are both expected to be top-15 picks in this year’s draft.

The Crimson Tide might eventually add John Metchie to their list of NFL wide receivers as well. He’s only a sophomore and still has room to improve, but he did have over 900 receiving yards this past season.

While there are plenty of football fans who agree with Sharpe’s stance on ‘WRU,’ a good portion of his followers said that title belongs to LSU.

LSU has also produced a plethora of great wideouts, such as Odell Beckham Jr., DJ Chark, Justin Jefferson and Jarvis Landry. Let’s also not forget that Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. are projected to be first-round picks later this month.

So which school deserves to be called Wide Receiver U: Alabama or LSU?