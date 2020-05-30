New Netflix Sitcom ‘Space Force’ Shouts Out Nick Saban, Alabama

The Alabama brand is as big as ever these days thanks to Nick Saban and dozens of superstar football players that have come out of the program during his tenure. Saban and the Tide got a major shoutout in the new Netflix sitcom Space Force.

The highly anticipated sitcom is a spoof which follows the implementation of the military’s literal Space Force. Starring the popular Steve Carell and John Malkovich – among others – Netflix viewers have been spending the weekend binging all the episodes. One specific episode delivers a major shoutout to Saban and the Crimson Tide.

During episode eight, one of the show’s characters is requesting a higher salary. When his boss laughs at his request, the character then cites Saban’s pay as a head coach before shouting “Roll Tide!” Another character listening in, played by Ben Schwartz, shouts “Roll Tide, Roll!” in return.

A third employee then chimes in: “Oh, you would be a Bama fan.” Schwartz’ character then ends the conversation with a solid comeback: “Oh, I’m so sorry for liking winners.” The hilarious interchange was pointed out by ESPN’s Holly Rowe. She tweeted out a clip of the interchange below, tagging Saban and the Tide in the process.

Big time mention for Nick Saban and @AlabamaFTBL in the new Netflix series @SpaceForceDoD 😂😂😂😂😂#RTR pic.twitter.com/v0EigqL8Lm — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) May 30, 2020

There’s no such thing as bad publicity. The Tide have always had a powerful brand thanks to multiple National Championships and the best coach in college football.

Alabama’s trending towards another National Championship run this upcoming season. If the Tide can find a suitable replacement for Tua Tagovailoa – who’s now a Miami Dolphin – Saban will likely add another title ring to his already legendary collection.

As for now, Bama fans can catch the program’s latest shoutout by watching Space Force on Netflix.

