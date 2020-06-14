There are 130 head coaches in FBS heading into the 2020 college football season. But Sporting News decided to do a full ranking of the coaches are determined the best and the worst in all of college football.

At the top of the Sporting News ranking was a two-way race between the two best coaches in the game today: Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney. But despite Swinney’s two national titles in the last four years and five straight top-four finishes, Saban came out on top.

“Saban is No. 1 for the fifth straight season,” wrote SN’s Bill Bender. “The Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff in 2020, but they return another loaded roster full of top 50 Big Board talent. Saban lost two SEC games for the first time since 2010 last year. While some might see cracks, we still see a team capable of reeling in yet another national championship. ‘The Process’ marches on in Tuscaloosa.”

Falling to last place on the ranking was Akron head coach Tom Arth. While there are plenty of good head coaches in bad programs and vice-versa, Arth and the Zips were the only team that went winless in 2019. The Zips went 0-12 last year, and never scored 30 points in a game.

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell drew the short straw among the Power Five head coaches. Despite not yet coaching a game for them and previously leading UCLA to five straight bowl games, he placed 96th.

Boise State’s Bryan Harsin came in 44th, making him the highest-ranked head coach from the Group of Five.

