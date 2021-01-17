Sporting News Releases Its 2021 Preseason Top 25 Poll

The 2020 college football season was unlike any season we’ve ever had, but the end result was pretty much what we could have expected: Alabama winning the national title with Ohio State and Clemson nipping at their heels.

Assuming the United States can get the pandemic under control sometime before the summer, the 2021 season will be a return to normalcy. So some of the preseason polls are already out in anticipation of everything running smoothly.

Sporting News just released their preseason top 25 poll, and there weren’t too many surprises. Defending champion Alabama takes the top spot, while Clemson and Ohio State get second and third respectively.

The SEC is very well represented in the top 10, with Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida all joining Alabama on the list. No Pac-12 team made the cut, but AAC powerhouse Cincinnati did, along with Notre Dame and two Big 12 teams.

Here is Sporting News‘ Top 10:

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Oklahoma Georgia Notre Dame Texas A&M Florida Iowa State Cincinnati

For the rest of the list, see the link here.

It’s not the most interesting list given it’s basically identical to the past few years. But given that Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and most of the other teams on their list absolutely dominate the recruiting cycle, it’s easy to understand why they’re all so highly ranked.

Will any of those top 10 teams on the list win the national title in 2021? Or will a team flying under the radar shock us all and win it?