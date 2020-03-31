Sports Illustrated Names College Football’s “Linebacker U”

For years, Penn State was referred to as “Linebacker U.” It appears times are changing because apparently that title no longer belongs to the Nittany Lions.

Sports Illustrated recently put together 10 years’ worth of data to see which program is rightfully the modern day version of “Linebacker U.” The data suggests that Alabama has become the latest linebacker factory in college football.

Alabama just edged out LSU and Penn State. This might seem like a hot take, but the reality is Nick Saban has produced a plethora of great linebacker prospects over the past decade.

Penn State has rich history at the linebacker position, yet Sean Lee is one of the few remaining Nittany Lions in the NFL making plays. NaVorro Bowman and Paul Posluszny were great players, but they are no longer in the league.

Here are a few linebackers from Alabama making a difference at the next level:

Dont’a Hightower

C.J. Mosley

Rashaan Evans

Reuben Foster

Reggie Ragland

Mack Wilson

LSU isn’t too far behind on this list from Sports Illustrated. The Tigers should receive a boost in the near future, as linebacker Patrick Queen is projected to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Who Is the modern Linebacker U.? LSU? UCLA? Alabama?@The_Reid crunched a decade’s worth of data to find out which school has the right to brand itself the new Linebacker U.https://t.co/JvOKQOAMRn — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 31, 2020

Penn State could eventually reclaim its title as “Linebacker U” in the future though. Cam Brown is going to the NFL this year and Micah Parsons has superstar written all over him.

Which program do you believe produces the best linebackers?

[Sports Illustrated]