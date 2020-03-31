The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names College Football’s “Linebacker U”

Terrell Lewis celebrates a big play during Alabama vs. Georgia in the national championship.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Terrell Lewis #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts to an interception during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For years, Penn State was referred to as “Linebacker U.” It appears times are changing because apparently that title no longer belongs to the Nittany Lions.

Sports Illustrated recently put together 10 years’ worth of data to see which program is rightfully the modern day version of “Linebacker U.” The data suggests that Alabama has become the latest linebacker factory in college football.

Alabama just edged out LSU and Penn State. This might seem like a hot take, but the reality is Nick Saban has produced a plethora of great linebacker prospects over the past decade.

Penn State has rich history at the linebacker position, yet Sean Lee is one of the few remaining Nittany Lions in the NFL making plays. NaVorro Bowman and Paul Posluszny were great players, but they are no longer in the league.

Here are a few linebackers from Alabama making a difference at the next level:

  • Dont’a Hightower
  • C.J. Mosley
  • Rashaan Evans
  • Reuben Foster
  • Reggie Ragland
  • Mack Wilson

LSU isn’t too far behind on this list from Sports Illustrated. The Tigers should receive a boost in the near future, as linebacker Patrick Queen is projected to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Penn State could eventually reclaim its title as “Linebacker U” in the future though. Cam Brown is going to the NFL this year and Micah Parsons has superstar written all over him.

Which program do you believe produces the best linebackers?

