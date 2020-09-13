Sports Radio Host Apologizes For What He Said About Nick Saban

A Bay Area sports radio host ripped Nick Saban for the Alabama head coach’s Black Lives Matter comments during ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. The radio host has since apologized for doing so.

Saban joined the College GameDay broadcast Saturday morning to discuss his players’ social justice initiative. He revealed he’s been fully supportive of his players and the messaging they’ve issued to the college football world: “that all lives matter, including black lives.”

Saban’s comments were met with plenty of confusion. The All Lives Matter movement has been recognized by some as the anti-movement to Black Lives Matter. Some also confused Saban’s comments as his own view, rather than the view of his players.

Bay Area sports radio host Matt Kolsky is one of many who seemed to be confused by Saban’s comments. Kolsky had a harsh message for Saban following his comments on College GameDay.

“If football coaching wasn’t a thing, Nick Saban would be as appealing as h—-s,” Kolsky said in a since-deleted tweet. “The guy is a complete dirtbag with no other value to society.”

Kolsky, after receiving plenty of criticism for his tweet, has since issued an apology to Saban. But he still seems to believe Saban was wrong for what he said during an appearance on College GameDay.

Ok, folks, I’m the asshole here so let me apologize… It’s unfair of me to attack Nick Saban as a person. He has obviously done a lot for a lot of people. Dumb thing to say. My bad, 100%. I still believe people in positions like his need to be more careful with words. https://t.co/PP21DrMS7u — Matt Kolsky (@thekolsky) September 12, 2020

Deleted the initial tweet because people weren’t seeing the apology but not trying to pretend I didn’t do it… here it is for posterity: pic.twitter.com/6696OWnYbW — Matt Kolsky (@thekolsky) September 12, 2020

Saban doesn’t deserve the harsh criticism he’s received on Saturday. The Alabama head coach has been not only fully supportive of his players’ social justice initiatives – he’s also done great things for the Tuscaloosa community over the years.

Fortunately, Kolsky’s comments won’t keep Saban up at night. The Alabama head coach is gearing up for the Tide’s season-opener against the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 26.