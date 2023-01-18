Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley's No. 1 Team Pick

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports) Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Charles Barkley is a proud Auburn alum, but he had to give Alabama men's basketball their just due during Wednesday's appearance on "The Next Round."

The 16-2 Crimson Tide are ranked fourth in the latest AP poll, but Barkley believes Nate Oats' team is the best in the nation.

“Alabama's the best team in the country, honestly," Barkley said. "I've watched them play probably four times. They're the best team. Houston is right there with them, but they beat Houston.

"Off the top of my head, Alabama's the best team in the country, and that's painful for me to say."

Barkley's words are music to the ears of the Alabama fanbase.

"Chuck said it. Alabama's the best team in college basketball right now #RollTide #TideHoops #BlueCollarBasketball," said one Tide fan.

"Can I get this on a shirt pls?" wondered another.

"I’ve always said Chuck knows ball," added a third.

"Charles is not wrong!" said a fourth fan.

Charles' alma mater is no slouch this season either, and the 16th-ranked Tigers will get their chance to face off with Alabama on Feb. 11.

That game will be at Auburn, with the rematch in Tuscaloosa set for Mar. 1.