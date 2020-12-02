Stat Shows Alabama’s Dominance During College Football Playoff Era

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee released its latest Top 25 with very little change at the top.

The top four teams all remained the same, with Alabama taking the No. 1 spot yet again. Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State rounded out the current playoff foursome.

Tuesday’s rankings made one thing abundantly clear: Alabama has been the dominant figure of the College Football Playoff era. According to a stat from ESPN, this was the 39th week of the playoff rankings.

Alabama has been No. 1 in 20 of the 39 weeks. That means the Crimson Tide have come in at No. 1 in the rankings more than every other team in the country combined during the playoff era.

This is the 39th week of the CFP Rankings. @AlabamaFTBL has been the No. 1 team in 20 of the 39 weeks, more than every other team combined (19). pic.twitter.com/00mFMzy8RY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2020

Alabama made it to the first five College Football Playoff semifinal games before missing last year following the injury to star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Crimson Tide have made the College Football Playoff title game in four of the six years the playoff has existed. Nick Saban and company have won two titles, losing to Clemson in the other two appearances.

In the two title wins for Alabama, neither came with the Crimson Tide ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. Perhaps they should lose a game before the playoff starts.

Clemson and Ohio State are the only two programs to defeat Alabama in the six-year history of the playoff thus far.