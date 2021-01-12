Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Alabama’s National Title Win

Alabama was dominant on Monday night in the national championship game, much to the delight of ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who released his instant reaction to the program’s win on social media.

Smith let out a very loud “Roll Tide” in a video he posted on Twitter. He also shared his quick thoughts on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who finished the game with 464 passing yards and five touchdowns.

“You know what I have to say, right? Roll Tide! That was a butt whooping right there,” Smith said. “DeVonta Smith is that dude. I love Justin Fields, but after watching this, how about Mac Jones? I mean seriously.”

It’s tough to argue with anything that Smith said there. Just about everything went right for Alabama tonight, as it capped off one of the best seasons in program history.

Here’s the video that Smith shared on his Twitter account:

ROLLLL TIDEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/mQ0HbrOJnW — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 12, 2021

The sports world should expect Smith to be fired up on Tuesday morning’s edition of First Take.

Although he’s not the most passionate college football fan in the world, Smith certainly enjoys watching the Crimson Tide stockpile national championships.

Congrats to the Crimson Tide on an impressive campaign despite all the uncertainty surrounding the past few months.