Alabama football announced on Thursday that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian underwent heart surgery last week.

The Crimson Tide coaching staff undergoes an annual “executive physical.” Sarkisian went through the annual physical last week, in which it was discovered he required heart surgery. The required surgery was to correct a “congenital cardiovascular anomaly,” per Alabama’s statement.

Sarkisian’s surgery took place last Thursday, July 2nd. The operation was successful. The Alabama offensive coordinator is now resting at his home in Birmingham.

Steve Sarkisian is a critical piece of the Tide’s coaching staff. He’s expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2020 season. Take a look at Alabama’s full statement below.

“The Alabama football coaching staff participates in an annual executive physical,” Alabama released in its statement. “During Coach Sarkisian’s physical last week, it was determined that he needed a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly before it became an issue. Coach Sarkisian underwent a successful procedure this past Thursday (July 2) in Birmingham. He is back home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The 46-year-old Steve Sarkisian spent the 2019 season serving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Saban also hired Sarkisian as an offensive analyst back in 2016.

The Atlanta Falcons hired Sarkisian as its offensive coordinator in 2017. Sarkisian was fired after less than two years, which re-opened the door at Alabama.

We’re certainly sending our well-wishes to Sarkisian and his family as he uses this time to recover from his heart surgery.