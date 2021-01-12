Steve Sarkisian Is Getting Major Praise For His Play-Calling

Steve Sarkisian is making the Ohio State defense look silly right now in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Coming into the game, the Buckeyes knew they had to slow down DeVonta Smith – it’s not working. Smith’s natural abilities are off the chart, and his offensive coordinator scheming him open to start the game.

Sarkisian is receiving major praise for his play-calling thus far. The Crimson Tide’s three scoring drives were filled with big highlights plays, most of which went to Smith despite Ohio State’s priority defense.

Texas fans have to be happy with what they’re seeing from the Alabama offense and Sark’s play-calling so far.

Sark calling his butt off!!! Get the ball to your playmakers !!! #RollTide — OJ Howard ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) January 12, 2021

One of the most underrated parts of Sarkisian’s offense is how he utilizes motion. The Tide use it almost every play to create mismatches, misdirection and confusion. Texas has not used enough motion the last few years. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) January 12, 2021

Steve Sarkisian is a creative genius. — BamaHammer (@Bama_Hammer) January 12, 2021

Steve Sarkisian’s offenses aren’t just about getting the ball in the hands of his best players. His play-calling schemes his best players open, gets them the ball in space which then allows them to make a move or two with that free space.

All the misdirection and motioning is critical for Alabama’s offensive success as it typically exposes defensive coverage and puts opposing defenders in tricky situations. Appreciate Sark while you have him Alabama fans, because after tonight he’s heading to Austin.

Sarkisian will become the new head football coach for the Texas Longhorns this off-season. He’ll join Lincoln Riley in the Big 12. Both are considered some of the brightest offensive minds in college football.

First, Sark is trying to help the Crimson Tide win another championship. Tune into ESPN to catch the rest of the action.