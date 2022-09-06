Steve Sarkisian Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban (L) and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide stand on the sideline during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban will meet on Saturday when Texas hosts top-ranked Alabama.

The two men used to be colleagues. Sarkisian served as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and then as Saban's offensive coordinator in 2019-20 before being hired to run the Longhorns.

When Saban first hired Sarkisian six years ago, the 48-year-old coach's career was on the skids after an embarrassing stint at USC.

That's why Sarkisian made clear this week that no matter what happens this weekend, he will always hold Saban in high regard.

“I’ve said this numerous times, but I would not be the head coach at Texas if it weren’t for Nick Saban,” Sarkisian told ESPN's Chris Low. “He gave me a chance when I had a hard time getting an interview, never mind a job. There were days that I thought, ‘Man, I’m never going to be a head coach again. I’m never going to be an offensive coordinator again. I’m never going to get another job.’

“But Coach Saban took a chance on me when I needed somebody to believe in me again.”

With Sarkisian running the offense, Alabama won a national championship two seasons ago. In his first year as head coach at UT, Sarkisian posted a 5-7 record.

His team is 1-0 to start 2022, having beat UL Monroe handily in Week 1. This Saturday's matchup against the Crimson Tide will be a solid early season measuring stick for Sark's crew.