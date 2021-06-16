Steve Sarkisian Reveals What He Learned From Nick Saban

Each and every offseason, Nick Saban retools the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff after losing assistants to major programs.

This year, he had to deal with losing offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. The former Washington and USC head coach helped the Crimson Tide to a national title win over Ohio State.

Just days later, he announced he was leaving Alabama to become the head coach of the Texas Longhorns. Before he takes the field for his first game as the Longhorns head coach, Sarkisian sat down with longtime college football writer Dennis Dodd.

Sarkisian opened up on what he learned – both about himself and the game of football – from Nick Saban.

Here’s what he had to say, via CBS Sports:

“What I learned for myself was to get the trust and stamp of approval from him was almost like the last piece of the puzzle for me. He entrusted me to call the game very aggressively. He entrusted me to put our players in a place to be successful. Ultimately, he entrusted [the team] to me when he couldn’t be there. I could be the head football coach for a game.”

Sarkisian takes over a Texas program that saw flashes of success under former head coach Tom Herman.

Unfortunately, Herman lost at least three games in each of his four seasons as the team’s head coach.

Perhaps Sarkisian will have a little more luck.