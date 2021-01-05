Report: Steve Sarkisian Targeting Several Alabama Coaches For His Staff

Steve Sarkisian will get the chance to be a head coach once again after accepting the vacancy left by Tom Herman at Texas. Now, the time comes to fill out his staff.

Already, it seems that Sarkisian will be looking in-house at Alabama to recruit for his new team.

According to a report from FootballScoop.com, Sarkisian has at least a few Crimson Tide assistants on his current wish list. Chief among them are Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood and analyst AJ Milwee.

Here’s the breakdown of what the staff could look like, courtesy of FootballScoop.com and Saturday Down South:

Kyle Flood: Offensive coordinator/offensive line

AJ Milwee: Quarterbacks

Stan Drayton: Running backs

Holmon Wiggins: Wide receivers

Milewee remains by far the most intriguing name on the list considering he was recently named the incoming offensive coordinator on Butch Jones’s brand new Arkansas State staff. The current Alabama analyst is considered to be one of the brightest young minds in football after serving as the Akron offensive coordinator at just 30 years old.

According to the FootballScoop.com report, Milwee “is expected to operate hand-in-glove with Sarkisian. While Sarkisian is anticipated to set the offense’s direction and call plays on game day, Milwee will assist Sarkisian in quarterback development and manage the day-to-day aspects of the position.”

The only primary position absent from the report of Sarkisian’s wish-list is a tight ends coach. After prior speculation that he might target current Alabama assistant Jeff Banks for the role, Banks confirmed that he would remain with Alabama.

Of course, Sarkiskan and the rest of the Crimson Tide staff will have to finish out the 2020 campaign before getting too far down the line. Alabama will play for a national championship next Monday against Ohio State.

But after that, Sarkisian will get a chance to finalize the new-look Longhorns staff.