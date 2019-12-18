Steve Spurrier: “Wouldn’t Surprise Me” If Tua Tagovailoa Returns To Alabama

There’s one major question surrounding Tua Tagovailoa – will he go pro or return to school in 2020? The Crimson Tide quarterback is still projected to be a first round pick by several major NFL analysts despite a history riddled with various injuries.

He still has the option to return to school for his senior season. Alabama is expected to finish with another stellar recruiting class. Tagovailoa would certainly have plenty of weapons to work with in 2020.

The Alabama QB is still expected to head to the NFL – though no official decision has been made. But the legendary Steve Spurrier thinks Tagovailoa might just return to school for his senior season.

“I think he’ll definitely be a first rounder — if he chooses to come out,” Spurrier said, via 247Sports. “I don’t know if it’s really the best for him to do. I think he’s still weighing the pluses and minuses. It wouldn’t surprise me if he stayed another year, but if he comes out, he’ll certainly be ready to go.”

Is Tagovailoa willing to risk another injury just to play another year of college football? Doesn’t seem likely. Teams are so high on the QB prospect he’s still likely to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

It doesn’t make much sense for Tagovailoa to return to school next year. But perhaps the opportunity to try and win another national championship is too much to pass down.