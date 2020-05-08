Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide received shocking news on Friday afternoon, as sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Fans in Tuscaloosa were thrilled to land Tagovailoa for the 2019 recruiting cycle, especially after seeing what his brother, Tua Tagovailoa, could do on the football field. Well, it’s very possible his days at Alabama are coming to an end.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, the Crimson Tide have learned that Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal. It’s unknown which schools he might express interest in at this time, but you’d have to assume that he’ll be a hot commodity.

In limited time under center last season, Taulia completed 75 percent of his pass attempts for 100 yards and a touchdown. When Tua went down with a major hip injury, the Alabama offense was led by Mac Jones. All signs point to him being the starter this fall.

Jones has two years of eligibility remaining at Alabama. If he’s going to be the starter for the next two seasons, it makes sense for Tagovailoa to pursue other options.

Alabama also has five-star quarterback Bryce Young on its roster for the foreseeable future.

Tagovailoa was the No. 180 overall recruit and No. 5 pro-style quarterback from the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He had offers from other SEC programs, such as Florida and LSU.

With three years of eligibility remaining, any team fortunate enough to land Tagovailoa will have plenty of time to develop him.