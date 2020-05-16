Taulia Tagovailoa Sends Message To Fans After Transfer From Alabama

Last week, former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Just a few days later, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, found his new home. On Friday night, he announced his transfer to a Big Ten program.

Taulia, a former four-star recruit, announced he’s taking his talents to Maryland. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will coach yet another Tagovailoa family member.

“I am thrilled to join the Terrapin football family and I have a great relationship with Coach Locksley and am excited to see what he’s building,” Tagovailoa said. “I can’t wait to be a part of it and I plan on working incredibly hard both on and off the field to make my family, teammates, coaches and fans proud,” he said in a statement via Maryland.

He had a short message on his own Twitter account. “Let’s ride,” Taulia said on Saturday morning.

Taulia was the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class. He committed to Alabama over several other major programs.

The former four-star quarterback recruit threw for 100 yards and one touchdown in 2019. He completed 9 of pass attempts.

Without a waiver, Tagavoiloa won’t be eligible for the 2020 college football season. However, he has three years of eligibility left for whenever he’s able to see the field.

Maryland finished the 2019 season with a 3-9 record.