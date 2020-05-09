On Friday night, the Alabama fanbase learned one of their top quarterback recruits in recent years decided to enter the transfer portal.

Now, that doesn’t seem like a such a big deal given the fact that Crimson Tide fans have seen several five-star recruits leave the school. However, this transfer news had a different feeling attached to it.

Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, is leaving the program. That’s according to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Tagovailoa reportedly openly talked about leaving Alabama with his older brother headed off to the NFL. A report suggested Taulia only went to Alabama to be with his brother and make traveling to college football games easier for his parents.

It should come as no surprise, then, when one transfer location popped up. Immediately after the new broke that Tagovailoa was transferring, Miami emerged as a potential transfer destination.

Good luck to QB Taulia Tagovailoa wherever you go. QB D'Eriq King is "The Man" at Miami this year, but if the family wanted to be in the same city as Tua, Hurricanes job in 2021 seems open for competition. — Alabama Crimson Tide (@crimsontidefam) May 8, 2020

Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal. Where is he going? Miami? pic.twitter.com/iBT58CVrrN — MyBookie CFB (@MyBookieCFB) May 9, 2020

The Miami Dolphins selected Tua with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

If Taulia wanted the family to be close again, he could choose to transfer to play for the Hurricanes. The former four-star recruit would likely have to sit out a year after the move.

Former Houston transfer D’Eriq King will be playing his final season in 2020. That could open the door to Taulia to earn the starting job in 2021.