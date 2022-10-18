Look: Tennessee Player's Message For Will Anderson Goes Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Alabama Crimson Tide LB Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up on defense during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. admit there wasn't a lot of intensity on Alabama's sideline prior to kickoff against Tennessee.

“Most definitely. I think we probably just had a lot of anxiety,” Anderson said, via AL.com. “We didn’t have the same intensity that we had a couple of weeks ago. We definitely needed that to carry over to this game but the intensity just wasn’t where it needed to be.”

That quote from Anderson went viral on social media.

Tennessee offensive lineman Gerald Mincey responded to that comment from Anderson on Instagram. He decided to take a shot at the All-American.

Mincey posted the following message: "Naw fam you just suck."

Mincey and the rest of the offensive line for Tennessee stepped up this past weekend, there's no doubt about it.

While this past Saturday's win for the Volunteers was incredible, they still have more work to do if they want to compete in the College Football Playoff later this year.

Tennessee will be back in action on Saturday against Tennessee-Martin.