Terrence Lewis, Nation’s No. 1 OLB, Names Top 6 Schools

Terrence Lewis is a generational talent and one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2021 cycle. The five-star LB issued a major update to his recruitment on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis is the top-rated outside linebacker in the country in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite score. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect is already projected as a future top NFL Draft pick by several analysts.

Florida schools – including Florida, Florida State and Miami – have been fighting hard to keep Lewis in the state, but to no avail. In a surprising move, the 5-star is no longer considering any schools from the Sunshine State.

Instead, Lewis’ top six schools include LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska, Penn State and Texas A&M. He made the massive announcement via his personal Twitter on Saturday, as seen below:

& when the dust settled , there were only 6🐺… pic.twitter.com/lucml6bG17 — Terrence Not Terrance🦦 (@Terrence21Lewis) April 4, 2020

LSU, Alabama and Penn State are the schools which stand out the most among the six programs included. But it’s Nebraska and Texas A&M that are gaining major traction for Terrence Lewis’ recruitment.

It’s also important to note the Florida schools, most notably the Gators, aren’t exactly out of the running just yet. Lewis is aiming to focus on the six schools he listed, but a prospect’s recruitment is as fluid as ever these days.

The school that lands the five-star linebacker will have a foundation piece to build a defense around for years to come.