The 10 Winningest College Football Programs Of The Decade

LSU’s national title win over Clemson marked the end of the 2010s decade of college football. The past 10 years saw the end of the BCS system, the rise of the College Football Playoff, some all-time upsets, the Kick Six, and ended with LSU completing arguably the greatest season in college football history.

But there were 10 teams that stood out from the crowd over the course of the last decade. They combined to win eight national titles, dozens of conference titles, almost all won over 100 games.

Here are the 10 winningest college football programs of the last ten years:

Alabama: 124-15; 4 national titles, 5 conference titles Ohio State: 117-18; 1 national title, 4 conference titles Clemson: 117-23; 2 national titles, 6 conference titles Oklahoma: 109-25; 7 conference titles Boise State: 107-26; 5 conference titles LSU: 103-28; 1 national title, 2 conference titles Appalachian State: 61-17; 6 conference titles Oregon: 101-32; 4 conference titles Wisconsin: 102-34; 3 conference titles Stanford: 98-35; 3 conference titles

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Boise State and Oregon are no surprises to see on the list. Those six schools largely dominated their respective conferences in the 2010s.

LSU and Wisconsin both had several very strong seasons that offset some of the weaker years they had. Stanford has fallen off a bit in recent years, but was as good a school as any at the start of the last decade.

Appalachian State might not have made the list had their 2010-2013 seasons in FCS been accounted for.

Which schools will dominate the college football ranks in the 2020s?