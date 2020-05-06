The 5 Most-Commonly Stolen Passwords Used By Sports Fans

Never let your passion for your favorite sports team overlap with your need to maintain your internet security.

Unfortunately, it appears that that’s become a problem for a number of passionate fanbases. On Wednesday, Darren Rovell revealed the five most commonly stolen passwords used by sports fans.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama- and New York Yankees-themed passwords reached the top of the list. The No. 1 stolen password phrase was “rolltide,” followed by “yankees.”

Two NFL teams also made the cut. The third most-stolen password was “steelers” and “eagles” was the fifth.

Red Sox fans will likely be offended that “redsox” came in fourth – two spots below their arch-rival rivals from the Bronx.

It’s pretty easy to see why “rolltide,” “yankees” and “steelers” were so high on the list though. Password protection experts often warn of the dangers of using the same letters back-to-back. Those three passwords all break that rule.

But it certainly doesn’t help any of those five sports fanbases that they’re among the largest in the country. They’re pretty easy to remember.

In the end, when picking your password, as easy as it may be to remember, maybe try changing it up a little bit.

Maybe try “R0l!t1d3role” instead of “rolltide,” or “27timeworldchampionyanks” instead of “yankees.”

Just a suggestion.