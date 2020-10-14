The Betting Line Has Been Updated For Alabama-Georgia

When the Alabama Crimson Tide host the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, they won’t have Nick Saban on the sidelines. The legendary coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to spend time away from the team.

Even though Saban is doing his best to coach the team virtually, it’s not nearly the same as being at facility on a daily basis. As a result, the betting line for this Saturday’s game has shifted in the Bulldogs’ favor.

Prior to Saban’s announcement, the Crimson Tide were six-point favorites over the Bulldogs. Now, the Las Vegas SuperBook is listing them as just a four-point favorite.

There is a possibility this game between Alabama and Georgia gets moved if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in either locker room. That would certainly help Alabama since it would likely have Saban back for a makeup date.

Current consensus line: UGA at Alabama (-4, 56.5) — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) October 14, 2020

If the game is played as scheduled, the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff will rely heavily on offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. He has plenty of experience as a head coach due to his time at USC and Washington.

Saban said in a recent statement that Sarkisian will “oversee preparations at the complex ,” while he works from home.

Alabama owns a 3-0 record this season, but it hasn’t played a team as talented as Georgia yet.

Since the Crimson Tide won’t have Saban this weekend, they’ll need Najee Harris, Mac Jones and other upperclassmen to provide leadership in the locker room.