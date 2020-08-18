The Nov. 14-15 Sports Weekend Should Be Absolutely Incredible

It’s been a tough year for everyone due to COVID-19. However, the fall is shaping up to be an excellent season for the sports world.

During the weekend of November 14-15, there will be plenty of sports fans glued to their televisions. Seriously, there will be so much great content on the schedule they won’t be able to look away from the screen.

Not only will there will be college football and NFL action on display, the 2020 Masters will take place that weekend as well. The Masters had to be postponed earlier this year due to health concerns.

As of right now, CBS will get to air the final two rounds of the Masters, the Alabama-LSU game and a handful of NFL games during the second weekend of November.

Just noticed, CBS is (I assume) going to get to show Bama LSU on Saturday night, Masters Sunday AM/afternoon, NFL Sunday late afternoon the weekend of Nov 14-15 💰 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 17, 2020

The NFL games on the schedule for that weekend are quite appealing as well.

Perhaps the best game on the docket for that weekend is an NFC showdown between the 49ers and Saints. Last year, these two franchises exchanged blows in an epic shootout.

There will also be a juicy Sunday Night Football matchup on display, as the Ravens will take on the Patriots. It could be a fun back-and-forth contest between Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton.

Even though the spring and summer weren’t too kind to sports fans, it finally seems like our luck is starting to turn around.