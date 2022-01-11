This Insane Alabama Stat Seems To Be Bad News For Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter tonight’s national championship game against Georgia in an unfamiliar position: betting underdogs.

Only twice in Alabama’s last 95 games have they been installed as underdogs. Ironically enough, both of those times came against Georgia.

One of those occasions was the SEC Championship Game last month, which the Crimson Tide won 41-24. The other time was back in 2015, when eighth-ranked Georgia hosted No. 13 Alabama.

The Tide won that matchup too, 38-10. Let’s just say that even though the Bulldogs are slight favorites in Las Vegas’ eyes tonight, history isn’t really on their side.

Can Georgia pull off a rare feat by beating Alabama as the favorite? We’ll find out soon.

Kickoff for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game is coming up just after 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.