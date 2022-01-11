The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

This Insane Alabama Stat Seems To Be Bad News For Georgia

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young celebrates in the 2021 SEC Championship.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown with teammate Evan Neal #73 in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter tonight’s national championship game against Georgia in an unfamiliar position: betting underdogs.

Only twice in Alabama’s last 95 games have they been installed as underdogs. Ironically enough, both of those times came against Georgia.

One of those occasions was the SEC Championship Game last month, which the Crimson Tide won 41-24. The other time was back in 2015, when eighth-ranked Georgia hosted No. 13 Alabama.

The Tide won that matchup too, 38-10. Let’s just say that even though the Bulldogs are slight favorites in Las Vegas’ eyes tonight, history isn’t really on their side.

Can Georgia pull off a rare feat by beating Alabama as the favorite? We’ll find out soon.

Kickoff for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game is coming up just after 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.