Report: 3 More Alabama Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Now that college football teams are returning to campus for offseason workouts, the new normal is to expect a few players testing positive for the coronavirus. Last week, the Alabama Crimson Tide announced that at least five players had the virus.

In order to properly quarantine certain individuals on a team and ensure there isn’t an outbreak, every program has to constantly test their players. Fortunately, the majority of these student-athletes that do end up catching the virus have recovered rather quickly.

That being said, the Crimson Tide continue to have positive tests coming out of their camp. According to WJOX’s 3 Man Front, the second round of tests resulted in three more players testing positive for COVID-19.

Obviously this isn’t a super encouraging sign for the program. However, Nick Saban and his coaching staff likely prepared for a scenario like this.

BREAKING: #3ManFront has learned that Alabama had three more players test positive for COVID-19. The three players who tested positive were asymptomatic and it was part of the 2nd round of tests conducted on the players. — 3 Man Front (@3ManFront) June 11, 2020

It’s fair for there to be some concern regarding this matter, but the universities might actually provide these players with better medical help and resources than most places.

Alabama released a statement on this situation last week, saying “Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care when returning to campus.”

When the players that tested positive for the coronavirus officially recover and are unable to spread the disease to anyone else, they’ll be able to participate in Alabama’s workout sessions.