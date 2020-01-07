Tim McGraw Has Cool Message For QB Tua Tagovailoa

Lost in the scuffle of Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL decision on Monday was his inspiring message he shared. The former Alabama quarterback is a perfect example of humility and determination. One part of his announcement message has caught the attention of star country singer Tim McGraw.

Tagovailoa shared a line from one of his favorite McGraw songs to conclude his announcement.

“So I’d like to leave you all with this, from one of my favorite Tim McGraw songs: ‘When you get where you’re going, don’t forget to turn back around and help the next one in line, always stay humble and kind.’ Thank you all so, so much. God bless and Roll Tide,” Tagovailoa said to conclude his speech.

McGraw had an awesome response to Tagovailoa’s message. The country singer had a few kind words of his own for the elite passer.

“Excited to see where you land in the NFL…inspired by your spirit,” McGraw tweeted on Monday.

It’s pretty amazing to see the impact Tagovailoa has had both on and off the field. The probable top-five draft pick is an icon to many. He’ll look to continue that example of leadership, humility and kindness in the NFL.

Tagovailoa has the ability to complete flip around a struggling franchise. It’ll be interesting, as McGraw tweeted, to see where the former Crimson Tide QB lands in the NFL.