Tim Tebow Has 1 Suggestion For Bryce Young Today

Bryce Young has earned all of the praise he has received this college football season. That being said, the Alabama quarterback has not yet faced a defense as talented as Georgia’s.

During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter this Saturday, Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on the SEC Championship Game. He also had some advice for Young regarding how to handle Georgia’s defense.

Tebow believes Young has to get the ball out quick against the Bulldogs this afternoon.

“It better be different for Bryce Young and this Alabama offense than it was last week against Auburn,” Tebow said. “It needs to start with the offensive line. So, if I’m Bryce Young I’m encouraging my offensive line, but I’m also trying to get the ball out extremely fast. This year, if it’s under 2.5 seconds when he gets the ball out of his hands, 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His receivers are third in yards after catch.”

Another reason why Tebow wants Young to be quick with his decisions is because Alabama has the playmakers to make Georgia pay.

“Even though Georgia has a great defense, they don’t necessarily get to the quarterback extremely fast. Actually, they’re the second slowest in the SEC. So, I’m getting it out of my hands fast, and I know that I have a bunch of playmakers outside that can make even these great Georgia players miss every now and then, we might be able to take it to the house.”

Young has two explosive wideouts at his disposal in John Metchie and Jameson Williams. They have the potential to make a big play at any given moment.

We’ll see how Young fares against Georgia’s defense very soon. The SEC Championship Game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET.