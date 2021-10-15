Tim Tebow Has Message For Teams Facing Alabama Later This Season

Some analysts believe Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M last weekend will prevent the Crimson Tide from reaching the College Football Playoff. Tim Tebow, however, thinks that loss could be a blessing in disguise.

During this Friday’s edition of First Take, Tebow discussed Alabama’s chances of making the postseason. He made it very clear that one loss isn’t going to change how he views Nick Saban’s squad.

“I don’t think it really changes much for college football,” Tebow said. “I really don’t. I think it changes a lot for A&M. I think Alabama still, besides these guys [Georgia], I think Alabama’s still the best team if not the second-best team in college football behind Georgia.”

Tebow then issued a message for any team that’ll face Alabama later this season.

“I believe you awoke a sleeping giant. I think you are going to have a ticked-off team. To have them where they’re ranked is ridiculous. Let’s be honest, Alabama is still probably the best team in college football.”

Tebow admit that Alabama made too many mistakes in College Station, but he still thinks the pieces are in place for the Crimson Tide to successfully defend their national title.

Alabama should be able to run the table and win the six remaining games on its schedule. The real question is whether or not it can take down Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Do you agree with Tebow that Alabama is still the best team in college football?