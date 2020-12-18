Tim Tebow Has Serious Praise For Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

Unfortunately for every SEC cornerback, it appears DeVonta Smith somehow improved this season. The senior wideout at Alabama has been so productive this year that he might just be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Smith currently has 83 receptions for 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. What’s really impressive about his production this season is that he’s making big play after big play without Jaylen Waddle across from him.

Although there are plenty of great wide receivers in college football right now, Tim Tebow believes Smith is the best in the country. On the flip side, the Florida legend does have one knock on Smith’s game. He jokingly said on The Paul Finebaum Show that Smith makes things look “too easy.”

“One of DeVonta’s biggest knocks is that he makes it look too easy,” Tebow said. “He really does. I think if he made it look harder, he’d get even more respect this year. He makes everything look so easy, and that’s why right now he finally emerged in the Heisman watch.”

"He makes it look *too* easy."-@TimTebow "The Heisman is his to lose."-@JRodgers11 Serious praise for Alabama WR DeVonta Smith to kick off Finebaum Friday. pic.twitter.com/j3WnlzJW8m — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 18, 2020

Tebow wasn’t the only ESPN analyst to show some serious love for the Alabama wideout.

Jordan Rodgers had a bold statement to make about Smith’s chances to win the Heisman Trophy, saying “It’s his trophy to lose.”

It’ll be tough for Smith to beat out quarterbacks like Mac Jones and Kyle Trask for the Heisman. After all, a quarterback has won the award four years in a row.

Regardless if he wins the award, Smith could potentially lead Alabama to a national title this season. Let’s also not forget that he’s elevated his draft stock to the point where he should be a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.