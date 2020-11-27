Earlier this week, the College Football Playoff committee released its inaugural rankings for the 2020 season.

College football fans weren’t surprised to see Alabama come in at No. 1. The Crimson Tide have been dominant so far this season, winning every game by at least 15 points.

On Friday morning, ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow was asked if any team could stop the Tide. Tebow thinks Clemson is still the biggest threat to an Alabama championship thanks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“Trevor in his third year when they’ve been to back to back championships, it’s a different team when Trevor is on the field,” Tebow said. “We still need to put respect around Trevor and Clemson because they deserve.”

Here’s more, via 247Sports:

“Everybody wants to knock Clemson for losing on the road in overtime against a really good Notre Dame team with a backup quarterback — no, we need to understand that this Clemson ream is still really, really good. If they play on a neutral field, that game is a toss-up. I think Alabama should be (number) 1, but I think people should also understand that when you’re missing one of the top prospects in the last 10 years at the quarterback position, it makes it difficult.”

Clemson has just one loss on the season – a loss in double overtime to the No. 2 team in the county (Notre Dame) with the team’s backup quarterback.

With Trevor Lawrence back under center, Clemson will be tough to beat.

However, Notre Dame and Ohio State have proved they can compete with any team in the nation as well.