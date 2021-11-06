Tim Tebow Reveals Percent Chance SEC Has 2 Teams In CFB Playoff

The initial College Football Playoff rankings have Georgia and Alabama ranked first and second, respectively. And yet, Tim Tebow isn’t so sure we’ll see both teams in the postseason.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” this Saturday morning, Tebow shared his thoughts on whether or not two teams from the SEC will make the Playoff.

Tebow believes there’s less than a 50 percent chance that Alabama and Georgia will both make the Playoff this season.

“I really believe these are the 2 best teams in the country,” Tebow said, via Saturday Down South. “But I think there’s less than a 50 percent chance both make the College Football Playoff. Here’s why — both of them have huge rivalry games in front of them. Georgia-Tennessee next week. For Alabama, they have LSU this week and Auburn in a couple weeks. And you also have the SEC Championship Game.

“I just think it’s too much for both of these two teams to run the gauntlet and play in the SEC Championship Game. Then, Alabama to beat Georgia. I think that’s the only way for these two teams get in. I think that it’s just a little bit too hard. That’s why I give it less than a 50 percent chance that it happens.”

Getting through the rest of the regular season will not be a cakewalk for Alabama. It still has to take on Arkansas, Auburn and LSU.

If Alabama can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game, it’ll most likely need to take down Georgia in order to soldify its status as one of the four best teams in the country.

Georgia, meanwhile, seems well on its way to making the Playoff. The rest of its regular season schedule features matchups with Charleston Southern, Georgia Tech, Missouri and Tennessee.

Do you think two teams from the SEC will make the Playoff?