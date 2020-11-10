ESPN’s Todd McShay Reacts To What He’s Seen From Mac Jones

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has caught the attention of the entire country with his play so far this season. After serving as Tua Tagovailoa’s back-up for most of his career, the junior finally got a chance to bask in the starter’s spotlight this year.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay is just the latest media member to sound off about Jones’s 2020.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN, McShay raved about the Crimson Tide junior, listing him among the top quarterbacks in the 2021 draft class.

“Mac Jones is coming in and he’s pulling a Joe Burrow,” McShay said. “I’m not saying he’s going to be No. 1 overall, there’s no chance. … But he’s gone from off the radar to …He’s stepped in and refused to lose that job. He’s gotten better and better every game… he’s been on fire this year.”

This is such a fun quarterback class! https://t.co/WvlbSuZViN — Todd McShay (@McShay13) November 10, 2020

Being named alongside Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is some of the highest praise Jones can receive. And it’s well deserved.

Jones has baffled SEC defenses through the team’s first six games this year. He’s completed 78.5 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Crimson Tide have won every game by more than 15 points, while scoring 38 or more in every contest.

His performance impressed oddsmakers enough, that Jones recently emerged as the new favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

McShay included the Alabama gunslinger in a lengthy list of talented quarterbacks that look to be headed for the NFL next year. The ESPN analyst named Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson as likely first-round picks, alongside Jones.

With plenty of time left this year, the Alabama quarterback still might not have reached his ceiling.

Jones and the Crimson Tide are expected to play LSU this upcoming Saturday, but the Tigers are dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak. As of right now, the game is still scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for any updates.