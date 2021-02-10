Todd McShay Predicts What Happens To Mac Jones In 2021 NFL Draft

After leading Alabama to one of the greatest seasons in college football history, Mac Jones has seen his NFL draft stock skyrocket over the past few months. And ESPN’s Todd McShay believes that teams will be running over themselves to get him.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, the ESPN draft analyst predicted that at least one team will trade up to get the Alabama quarterback. He predicts that there will be an early run on quarterbacks, taking the top four off the board quickly.

In his latest mock draft, he has the Chicago Bears as that team, trading up to No. 12 overall for him. But he feels that it’s most likely Jones goes somewhere between 10 and 25 overall with at least one team trading up.

“Mac Jones is going to benefit from the fact that these four quarterbacks are going to come off the board quick,” McShay said, via 247Sports. “It’s probably going to be because of trades going up. I have Mac Jones going No. 12 overall right now in a trade. I have Chicago moving up to 12 and San Francisco moving back to 20. We have to see where (Eagles QB) Carson Wentz goes.

“I think Mac Jones is going to be somewhere in that 10-25 range when we get to the draft.”

Mac Jones had a breakout junior season with Alabama in his first full year as the starter. He set numerous records while passing for a school-record 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and a 77.4-percent completion rate.

While some might credit his success to a stellar cast that included several projected first-round picks and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, there’s no denying that Jones came up big in some of the biggest spots.

