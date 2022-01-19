Todd McShay Reveals A Potential Dark Horse No. 1 Pick

Draft season isn’t in full force just yet, but ESPN’s Todd McShay has already named a dark horse to be the No. 1 pick this year.

While on ESPN’s SportsCenter this Wednesday afternoon, McShay made an argument for Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most mock drafts have Jacksonville taking either Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan or Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon. However, the Jaguars’ offensive line could use some reinforcements.

“Jacksonville desperately needs an offensive lineman,” McShay said. “Evan Neal from Alabama could fit that bill. He could step in right away. Three-year starter, he’s played at guard, both tackle positions. He’s a monster of a man.”

Even though Neal would make sense for the Jaguars in this year’s draft, McShay would understand if the front office goes with a defensive end.

“The best two players in this draft are Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. And they’re both defensive ends, and those are outside of quarterback arguably the most important position on the field right now in the NFL, getting after those quarterbacks.”

Neal, an All-American and All-SEC performer, is expected to be a top-five pick in this year’s draft.

If the Jaguars want to make sure Trevor Lawrence’s blind side is protected, drafting Neal is the right move.