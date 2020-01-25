Top Grad Transfer Reportedly Visiting Alabama This Weekend

One of the top graduate transfers in the country is reportedly spending his weekend in Tuscaloosa. North Carolina tight end Carl Tucker is taking an unofficial visit this weekend to see what the Alabama Crimson Tide have to offer.

Tucker spent five years with the Tar Heels, totaling 36 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns. His best season came back in 2018, when he finished with 16 receptions for 265 yards and two scores.

Last weekend, the North Carolina transfer spent time in Tallahassee to visit the Florida State Seminoles.

Florida State is certainly a solid program if that’s where Tucker chooses to go, but it sounds like he’s intrigued by Alabama’s history of winning.

Tucker spoke to BamaOnLine about his upcoming visit with the Crimson Tide.

Here’s what he had to say, via BamaOnLine:

“I like that they win. I like that they’re very consistent in what they do. I like that they’re real. It’s Bama, they would be of high interest if they offered.”

It’s hard to argue against Alabama’s success on the gridiron. Every year it seems like the Crimson Tide are in contention for a national title.

Since Tucker is a graduate transfer he’ll be immediate eligible to play next season. We’ll see if Alabama offers him a scholarship after this weekend’s visit.

