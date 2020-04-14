Trent Dilfer Has Telling Update On QB Tua Tagovailoa

The 2020 NFL draft sits just over a week away and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is arguably the most polarizing player in the draft.

Most analysts and fans expected the Miami Dolphins to be in play for Tua. However, over the past few weeks, report have linked the Dolphins to former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Now, as the draft draws near, Tagovailoa’s train in the offseason is trying to help build Tua’s draft stock. On Tuesday morning, former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer hyped up the player he’s been training for the past few weeks.

He suggested Tua moves better now than he did before dislocating his hip. Here’s what he had to say on ESPN this morning, via Saturday Down South:

“He moves as well, if not better, than he did before he got hurt. He is stronger, he’s leaner, he’s quicker. He’s all the things you’re looking for. Now, I can’t predict how long he’s gonna play, I know a lot of things we talked about over the last few months we’re playing the NFL game not trying to be Superman all the time, not trying to win every single down.”

Dilfer is doing everything possible to make sure NFL teams know how good of a player Tua can be.

He called the former Crimson Tide star the most accurate quarterback he’s ever worked with.

We’ll have to wait and see if his work with Tagovailoa pays off on draft night.