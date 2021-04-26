Trent Dilfer Sends Clear Message About QB Mac Jones

There’s a lot of speculation that the San Francisco 49ers may take Alabama QB Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. FOX Sports NFL analyst Trent Dilfer offered up his thoughts on Jones and had a message for those questioning it.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Dilfer argued that Jones “plays the position of QB” better than anyone in the draft. He feels that his ability to make reads and get the ball out to his receivers quickly is the best in this class.

Dilfer ultimately believes that the debate around Jones ultimately comes down to where he fits best given his skillset. Teams that are looking for a QB who moves the pocket won’t work with him. Teams that do everything out of the pocket will.

“He plays the position of QB better than anybody in this draft…” Dilfer said. “This is not a better or who is best conversation. This is a fit conversation.”

.@ColinCowherd: How do you view Mac Jones?@DilfersDimes: He plays the position of QB better than anybody in this draft… This is not a better or who is best conversation. This is a fit conversation. pic.twitter.com/2Xxjy3uKpP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 26, 2021

Mac Jones threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 77-percent of his passes in his one year as Alabama’s starter. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and won a national title for the Crimson Tide.

But there’s little debate that he’s among the least mobile quarterbacks in the class. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all proved adept at making plays with their legs on top of their arms.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Jones will be a first round pick at this point. The only real question is which team will take him first and if someone else will try to jump up and get him.

Will Mac Jones go to the San Francisco 49ers? And is Trent Dilfer right about Jones’ skills?