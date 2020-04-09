Trent Dilfer: Tua Tagovailoa Throws It Better Than 2 Legendary QBs

Tua Tagovailoa has an incredibly high ceiling when it comes to his potential in the NFL, no one will deny that. Unfortunately, the former Alabama quarterback has dealt with a plethora of injuries that may influence teams to steer clear of him.

Last season, Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns prior to suffering a major hip injury. He was well on his way to the best year of his career, which is saying a lot because he was phenomenal in 2018.

A few teams have reportedly flunked Tagovailoa during their draft evaluations. That could end up being a costly mistake, especially if former Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer’s prediction for Tagovailoa comes into fruition.

Dilfer told The Washington Post that Tagovailoa is a Hall of Famer player. He also said the former Alabama star throws the football better than two legendary quarterbacks.

Here’s what Dilfer said about Tagovailoa in his interview with The Washington Post:

“If he would have never gotten hurt there would have been no discussion about who the best player in the draft is,” Dilfer says. “He throws the football better than anyone throws the football. He throws better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino. Whoever gets him wins the draft because you are getting a Hall of Fame player.” Aaron Rodgers is thought of as the gold standard when it comes to arm talent. He can throw the ball from platforms that others simply can’t. Dan Marino was similar in that regard, as he was arguably ahead of his time. Most analysts have compared Tagovailoa to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees because of their accuracy and precision. Either way, it seems like the sky is the limit for the left-handed gunslinger.