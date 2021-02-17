Trent Richardson Is Taking The Next Step In His Football Career

Trent Richardson‘s professional football career isn’t over just yet. He just has to head south of the border to keep it going.

The former Alabama football star is one of the more significant NFL Draft busts in recent memory. He was the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, after an All-American final season with the Crimson Tide, and ran for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie for the Cleveland Browns.

He was traded after just two relatively ineffective games during his second year in the league, in 2013. After averaging 2.9 yards per carry in 2013, and 3.3 in 2014 with the Indianapolis Colts, he was out of the NFL, after failing to make the active rosters of the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. In 2017-18, he played for the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, and in 2019, he played in the AAF for the Birmingham Iron.

Now, he’s set to play pro football in his third different North American country. He has signed with the Caudillos de Chihuahua, a team in Futbol Americano de Mexico, a pro league founded in 2016.

Rueda de Prensa Trent Richardson Rueda de Prensa con jugador Ex NFL: Trent Richardson #YoSoyDelMeroChihuahua #FAM2021🏈🔥😤🤠📺🎤 Posted by Caudillos Profootball on Thursday, February 11, 2021

One assumes he’ll be playing running back for the team, though he was weirdly cagey about what his role with the team will be. From his press conference, via 247Sports:

“My role will be — we’ll have to let y’all know. Breaking news will come out soon. But I know when I do get here, I do want to win and I do come to win fans. And I’m gonna bring a lot with me as far as my mindset and teaching and helping bring awareness to the community to the team and what this team’s about. “… We’ve talked about everything in our meetings that we’ve been having, so who knows. I might play. I might be a part of making decisions or helping out bringing awareness or I might be a part of D, all of the above, so we’ll see. It’s gonna be breaking news soon.”

This is far less interesting if he isn’t going to suit up, but in any case, he’s probably helped raise awareness of the league already.

Richardson’s eight games in the AAF went similarly to his last few NFL stints. He averaged just 2.9 yards per carry for the Iron, carrying to ball 125 times for 366 yards. He did score 11 touchdowns on the year.