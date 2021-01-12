Trevor Lawrence Reacts To DeVonta Smith’s Insane Half

DeVonta Smith is putting on a performance for the ages tonight against Ohio State. With the first half officially in the books, the Heisman Trophy winner already has 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Everyone watching tonight’s national championship game seems to be in awe of Smith’s skillset. It has reached the point where he has become a trending topic on Twitter.

Plenty of athletes around the world are tweeting about Smith’s dominant first half. As a matter of fact, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence just tweeted “DeVonta Smith playing like a Heisman – Salute!”

Smith beat out Lawrence for the prestigious award a few weeks ago. Lawrence tweeting out this message is the ultimate sign of respect for the Biletnikoff Award winner.

@DeVontaSmith_6 playing like a Heisman – Salute!!!💪🏼 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 12, 2021

Lawrence isn’t very active on Twitter, but it’s impossible to ignore Smith’s performance. He’s on pace for over 400 receiving yards and six touchdowns. It’s tough to put up those type of numbers in a video game, let alone a national title game.

NBA superstar LeBron James also had high praise for Smith in the first half, comparing him to NFL legends Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.

The only people not enjoying this performance from Smith are Ohio State coaches, players and fans.

We’ll see if Smith can continue making big plays in the national title game when the second half begins.