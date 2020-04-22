The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Could Fall In NFL Draft If 2 Teams Pass On Him

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first half against TennesseeTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a rushing touchdown by Brian Robinson Jr. #24 in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is projected to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. And yet, there’s no indication he’ll be taken inside the top 10.

The biggest issue for Tagovailoa is that he’s dealt with a series of injuries over the course of his collegiate career. This past season he suffered a major hip injury that forced him to miss the final few weeks of action.

Over the years there have been plenty of prospects that have slipped down the board due to injury concerns. There’s a possibility Tagovailoa could be the next prospect to join that group.

According to NFL Network reporter Peter Schrager, there’s a strong chance Tagovailoa could fall in the draft if the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins pass up on him. Both teams own top-10 picks in this year’s draft.

Miami is reportedly interested in moving up for an offensive tackle. This could potentially knock the Dolphins out of contention for Tagovailoa.

As for Los Angeles, the front office has kept its cards close to the vest.

In his final season at Alabama, Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns. He’s drawn comparisons to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. However, his on-field production and untapped potential might not be enough to stop him from sliding on Thursday night.

Do you think Tagovailoa will fall during the first round of the draft?

