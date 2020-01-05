Where Tua Tagovailoa Is Likely Announcing His 2020 Decision

Tua Tagovailoa’s long-awaited NFL Draft decision is set to come in tomorrow. It doesn’t look like we know exactly when it will be made though.

Tagovailoa isn’t expected to hold a press conference to make the decision, per Alabama’s media relations team. WVTM-TV sports reporter Kyle Burger says that Tagovailoa will likely make the announcement himself via social media.

That is in keeping with how he’s handled things since his injury. He announced the January 6 decision date via his Twitter account.

Alabama media relations is not expecting Tua Tagovailoa to have a formal presser for his announcement Monday. All eyes will be on Tua’s social media pages. #RollTide — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) January 3, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa and his family play things pretty close to the vest, and while there have been reports in either direction about how he’s been leaning, there haven’t been any rock-solid leaks about his plans.

Conventional wisdom is that if Tua is still a top five pick, which seems to be the case if the Miami Dolphins (picking at No. 5) covet him as much as is widely believed, he should go. The Dolphins exceeded expectations this year, and could bring back Ryan Fitzpatrick for another season while Tua gets back to 100-percent, making for a logical transition.

However, there are some that believe that he is really considering a return to Tuscaloosa.

During the Citrus Bowl, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy said it is a “real possibility,” and that “all signs point to” Tua playing his senior season for the Crimson Tide.

We should find out tomorrow, assuming the timetable stays the same. Players have until January 20 to declare for the NFL Draft.

Update: And just like that, there will be a press conference. Tua Tagovailoa and Nick Saban will both speak with the media.

Tua Tagovailoa will hold a press conference with Nick Saban on Monday, Alabama just released. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 5, 2020

Read into Saban’s presence there however you will.