Tua Tagovailoa Announces Major Health Update

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a potentially devastating hip injury less than five months ago. Today, he said he could play in an actual game if he had to.

Throughout the offseason, Tagovailoa has displayed encouraging signs of healing. In an interview with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on Wednesday, he declared himself “100 percent” and said he could function in a game if needed.

“I feel 100 percent,” Tagovailoa said. “I feel like if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent.”

Because the pre-draft process was shut down due to coronavirus, Tagovailoa was unable to work out for teams and make visits. However, he posted video last Monday of himself working out and performing on-field drills.

Between those clips and today’s quotes, NFL teams will likely be further reassured that the standout southpaw is fully healthy.

Tagovailoa is expected to be the second quarterback taken in the draft later this month. LSU’s Joe Burrow is the projected No. 1 overall pick.

If Tua is truly healthy, there’s a good chance he is taken in the first five picks come April 23.