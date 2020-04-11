When it comes to talent, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have the most out of any quarterback available in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the left-handed gunslinger has dealt with a few injuries over the course of his college career.

Earlier this week, former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi reported that multiple teams flunked Tagovailoa during their draft evaluations because of his injury history. It’s unclear which teams aren’t confident about his health.

Tagovailoa usually keeps things close to the vest, but he finally opened up on people’s injury concerns. On Friday, he was on Instagram Live with former Alabama offensive coordinator and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley to discuss a series of topics.

During his time on Instagram Live, Tagovailoa addressed his injury history. He tried to dispel any doubts about his past, saying that injuries are a part of football.

Here’s what Tagovailoa told Locksley, via ESPN:

“I’m not playing badminton. I’m not on the swim team,” Tagovailoa said during an Instagram Live show with Mike Locksley, his former offensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide and the current head coach at Maryland. “[Football] is a physical sport. You’re gonna get hurt. That just comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate that I got hurt every season.”

Technically, he’s right about this. Football is such a physical sport that an injury can occur on any given play.

Do coaches have reason to be concerned about Tagovailoa? Sure, but his talent is so rare that he should still go early in the first round of the draft.

We’ll find out where Tagovailoa will begin his NFL career later this month.