Tua Tagovailoa Posts A Cryptic Message About His Future

Coming into the season, everything seemed so simple for Tua Tagovailoa. Have a great season, maybe win the Heisman Trophy, hopefully win the national title and then go pro.

But when Alabama’s star quarterback suffered a season-ending dislocated hip in a win over Mississippi State, all his plans were put on hold. Now, Tagovailoa is rehabbing the serious injury and weighing his options for 2020.

He could turn pro as expected, depending on what kind of feedback he gets from the NFL. Or, he could opt to come back for his senior season if it will help his draft stock for 2021.

As Tagovailoa and his family come to a decision, he posted a cryptic message for his Twitter followers this evening.

Decisions, decisions 🤔 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) December 18, 2019

If Tua is getting the vibe that he’s a top 10 or 15 pick in the 2020 draft, even with health concerns, he’d be foolish not to turn pro. It would be the smart play.

He has until January 20 to announce a decision. That’s the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft.