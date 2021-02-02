Tua Tagovailoa Details The ‘Two Sides’ Of Playing For Nick Saban

During games, Nick Saban is as intense a coach there is in college football. Off the field, he’s an entirely different person, according to former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa spent three years playing for Saban and the Crimson Tide. During that time, he went 22-2 as the starter and won a national championship.

The now Miami Dolphins quarterback is one of the best to ever do it for the Tide, and Saban deserves much of the credit. The Alabama head coach has a knack for developing talent and helping his players progress to the NFL.

In a radio interview with Mike Greenberg on ESPN’s ‘Greeny’ this week, Tagovailoa shared the inside scoop as to what makes Saban such a successful head coach.

The bottom line is the Alabama coach cares about his players while also maintaining a high level of expectations.

“I think being able to play for someone like coach Saban, it gives you two sides,” Tagovailoa told Greenberg, via 247Sports. “It gives you someone who’s very hard on you. Someone who expects the best out of you. Then the other side where you get someone who is very caring. Very loving for his players. That’s who coach Saban was. On the field, he was very hard. He expected the best out of his players. He expected the best out of you.”

We all know how Nick Saban behaves on the football field. He’s intense and demands excellence. But Tagovailoa says he is clearly a different person off the field.

“Off the field, he knew how to turn that off. It was like he wasn’t a coach anymore,” Tagovailoa said. “He’s just someone who wanted to be there to help his guys in whatever way, shape, or form he could. I think having someone like that has helped me in the NFL because you deal with guys with different personalities. You deal with guys that are ‘hoo-rah’ guys that like to get in your butt. You also deal with guys where you’ve got to help them get the best out of them. I think that’s how he helped me.”

Tagovailoa is now using the lessons he learned on and off the field at Alabama to try and become a successful NFL quarterback.