ESPN Analyst Has Very Honest Breakdown Of Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert

For months, Tua Tagovailoa looked destined to be the second quarterback off the board in next week’s NFL Draft. That might still be the case, but we’re seeing a lot more speculation about his long-term health, as well as more interest in Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

Just moments ago, CBS analyst Pete Prisco tweeted that “You’d be surprised how may personnel people like Herbert more than Tua.” He added that some even feel that way if Tua didn’t have significant health issues. It seems likely that the former Ducks star goes pretty early, with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers showing interest at the No. 5 and 6 picks.

That is the range that Tua is expected to be picked. The Dolphins have been connected to him since before last season. If he doesn’t, and quarterbacks like Herbert and Jordan Love take up quarterback spots early, there’s no telling where he may end up.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick, a front office-focused analyst, thinks some may be over thinking things a bit. Obviously concern over Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries is natural and valid. Beyond that, there’s “no comparison,” he says.

Louis Riddick says Justin Herbert and Tua are not the same QB. Riddick says the only reason Herbert is in the conversation is because of Tua's health. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 17, 2020

Those are strong words, and he’s not alone in that sentiment. Earlier this week, Dan Orlovsky told The Dan Patrick Show that a team that goes for Herbert over Tua is “willing to chase mediocrity instead of greatness.”

With the NFL Draft set to be held remotely next week, some believe there will be “less groupthink” among teams, and that there may be some very unexpected picks.

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum told ESPN’s Get Up that there’s “no way” he’d take Tua as a franchise quarterback in the top 10.

He’s definitely one of the most divisive first round quarterback prospects that we’ve seen in a long time. Few have been as impressive when healthy as Tua was over the last few years, but his injuries definitely give pause.