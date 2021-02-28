The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tua Tagovailoa’s Bold Mac Jones Comments

Alabama football quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 17: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown against the Citadel Bulldogs with Mac Jones #10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a crowded quarterback draft class, Mac Jones has flown mostly under the radar. The former Alabama Crimson Tide national champion and 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist projects to be a late first round pick, going off of the board far after the other elite throwing talents.

Jones does have some key supporters in his corner. Chief among them is former Alabama teammate and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The 2020 NFL rookie played with Jones at Alabama and had the unique opportunity to see him grow throughout their time together in Tuscaloosa. Tagovailoa might have more knowledge on incoming quarterback than almost anyone else, save for Nick Saban.

So, when Tua spoke about Jones earlier this week the NFL world listened. Tagovailoa made a fascinating comparison between the incoming rookie and the winningest quarterback to ever play professionally.

“I would say he’s a sly kind of athletic person,” Tagovailoa said in an appearance on the Yahoo Sports podcast. “He’s a more mobile Tom Brady.”

While many might get bogged down in the specifics of the comparison, Tagovailoa isn’t the only one to mention Brady and Jones in the same breath. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. also compared the Alabama quarterback to the seven-time Super Bowl champ

“I hate to say, but he kind of has a little bit of Brady in him,” Kiper said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’m not saying he’s ever going to be Tom Brady. He wouldn’t be close, probably. But he has that competitiveness, and he’s so smart — he picked that offense up [at the Senior Bowl] like it was nothing. Other quarterbacks were struggling with the verbiage and — ‘boom!’ — he was in and out of the huddle quicker than anybody I’ve ever seen.

Both comparisons sent the NFL world into a frenzy, as almost everyone tried to make sense of the comparisons between Brady and Jones.

Time will tell where Jones lands in late April and what he’ll become as an NFL talent. Although doubts may continue to swirl about his athleticism and potential, Tagovailoa remains steadfast in his support.

“He’s a really great person,” Tagovailoa said, via Yahoo Sports. “A lot of the guys, when I was playing at Alabama, they really loved being around his personality and who he was. So I’m thinking whatever team gets him they’re going to be very lucky. He’s a great player.”


