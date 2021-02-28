NFL Fans React To Tua Tagovailoa’s Bold Mac Jones Comments

In a crowded quarterback draft class, Mac Jones has flown mostly under the radar. The former Alabama Crimson Tide national champion and 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist projects to be a late first round pick, going off of the board far after the other elite throwing talents.

Jones does have some key supporters in his corner. Chief among them is former Alabama teammate and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The 2020 NFL rookie played with Jones at Alabama and had the unique opportunity to see him grow throughout their time together in Tuscaloosa. Tagovailoa might have more knowledge on incoming quarterback than almost anyone else, save for Nick Saban.

So, when Tua spoke about Jones earlier this week the NFL world listened. Tagovailoa made a fascinating comparison between the incoming rookie and the winningest quarterback to ever play professionally.

“I would say he’s a sly kind of athletic person,” Tagovailoa said in an appearance on the Yahoo Sports podcast. “He’s a more mobile Tom Brady.”

"He's a sly kind of athletic person. He's a more mobile Tom Brady."@Tua joined @Eric_Edholm and offered up a scouting report on his former Alabama backup @MacJones_10. Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/FMRYyVHATm pic.twitter.com/tV6tAxAz8W — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 26, 2021

While many might get bogged down in the specifics of the comparison, Tagovailoa isn’t the only one to mention Brady and Jones in the same breath. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. also compared the Alabama quarterback to the seven-time Super Bowl champ

“I hate to say, but he kind of has a little bit of Brady in him,” Kiper said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’m not saying he’s ever going to be Tom Brady. He wouldn’t be close, probably. But he has that competitiveness, and he’s so smart — he picked that offense up [at the Senior Bowl] like it was nothing. Other quarterbacks were struggling with the verbiage and — ‘boom!’ — he was in and out of the huddle quicker than anybody I’ve ever seen.

Both comparisons sent the NFL world into a frenzy, as almost everyone tried to make sense of the comparisons between Brady and Jones.

So far, the nfl draft comparisons are T. Law = Andrew Luck/John Elway

Z. Wilson = P. Mahomes

J. Fields = D. Watson And now Mel Kiper has Mac Jones being Tom Brady. Apparently this is the best qb class ever. Draft hype is stupid. — Travis Richardson (@TravRichard) February 28, 2021

it genuinely warms my heart to see bears fans compare mac jones to tom brady when they have him going to chicago at 20 and chad pennington when they don't. bless you all — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) February 26, 2021

“We always say that you’ve got to be able to figure out what the problem is… Brady, 90% the time, he has an answer for every problem in a play.” I spoke with Mac Jones on the Tom Brady comparison & what he’s working on ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. https://t.co/UwguslbJDy pic.twitter.com/FtzBxDTlng — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) February 24, 2021

Watching more Mac Jones and going to go out on a limb 🙄 and say…if he doesn’t succeed, it isn’t going to be because he can’t “extend plays”. He has enough athleticism. Plenty of QB’s have played at a very high level with equal/less athleticism. I’m a big fan of his game. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 25, 2021

Time will tell where Jones lands in late April and what he’ll become as an NFL talent. Although doubts may continue to swirl about his athleticism and potential, Tagovailoa remains steadfast in his support.

“He’s a really great person,” Tagovailoa said, via Yahoo Sports. “A lot of the guys, when I was playing at Alabama, they really loved being around his personality and who he was. So I’m thinking whatever team gets him they’re going to be very lucky. He’s a great player.”