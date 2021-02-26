Tua Tagovailoa On Mac Jones: He’s A “More Mobile Tom Brady”

As Mac Jones‘ teammate at Alabama for several years, Tua Tagovailoa probably has a better gauge of his abilities than many analysts and draft experts. But a recent comparison Tua made about Jones is getting plenty of attention.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Tua praised Jones’ athleticism. Then the Dolphins QB went so far as to compare Jones to Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

“I would say he’s a sly kind of athletic person. He’s a more mobile Tom Brady,” Tagovailoa told Yahoo Sports. “He’s very athletic.”

That’s about as bold of a comparison as you can make for any prospective NFL quarterback. Drawing any similarities with Tom Brady from a football perspective is sure to perk up the ears of some NFL scouts.

Tua went on to compliment Jones for his intelligence and personality. He believes that any team that gets Jones will be getting a good player.

Mac Jones had a stellar junior year at Alabama. He set numerous records while completing 77.4-percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Jones capped off his college career by leading Alabama to a national championship win over Ohio State.

To most though, he isn’t an elite QB prospect on part with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or even Trey Lance. Then again, so was Tom Brady back in 2000…

Which current NFL players does Mac Jones best compare to?